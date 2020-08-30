Image caption The Ben-my-Chree ferry returned to Douglas Harbour overnight

A key passenger and freight ferry will be out of action for two weeks after its propellers were damaged, the operator has said.

The Ben-my-Chree was damaged during a crossing from Douglas on the Isle of Man to Heysham, Lancashire on Thursday.

The repairs need to be carried out at a dry dock so services will not resume until 11 September, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) said.

Weekend sailings between the two ports will be cancelled.

Weekday passenger services will be carried out by the Mananan and freight sailings will continue to be operated by back-up vessel MV Arrow, IOMSPC said.

'No other option'

An inspection by divers and engineers revealed the repairs to the Ben-my-Chree "cannot be carried out while the vessel is afloat", IOMSPC chief executive Mark Woodward said.

The work will begin at Falmouth dry dock on Tuesday.

Apologising for the disruption to schedules, Mr Woodward said: "Unfortunately, we have no other option in order to repair the Ben and avoid further disruption to schedules."

