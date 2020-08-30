Key workers celebrated with Isle of Man TT course lap parade
Key workers have been thanked and their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic celebrated with a special parade around the Isle of Man TT course.
Hundreds of people lined the streets as emergency services vehicles led the parade followed by about 400 motorbikes from the grandstand on Saturday.
Friday marked 100 days since the last positive case of the virus was recorded on the island.
Organiser Kevin Dodds said he was "overwhelmed" by the support.
Many of the motorbikes were ridden by key workers and they were applauded as they made their way through the island's towns and villages along the 37.73-mile course.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the event to thank medics and other key workers was "really important".
"It is the people of the Isle of Man who deserve the praise and the credit. We all rallied together and did what we needed to keep everyone safe," he added.
