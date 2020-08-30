Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The lap was led by emergency services vehicles on Saturday afternoon

Key workers have been thanked and their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic celebrated with a special parade around the Isle of Man TT course.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as emergency services vehicles led the parade followed by about 400 motorbikes from the grandstand on Saturday.

Friday marked 100 days since the last positive case of the virus was recorded on the island.

Organiser Kevin Dodds said he was "overwhelmed" by the support.

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Several key workers took part in the parade on an open-top bus

Many of the motorbikes were ridden by key workers and they were applauded as they made their way through the island's towns and villages along the 37.73-mile course.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the event to thank medics and other key workers was "really important".

"It is the people of the Isle of Man who deserve the praise and the credit. We all rallied together and did what we needed to keep everyone safe," he added.

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption About 400 motorbikes took part in the lap

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Organisations that kept the island running during the pandemic were represented

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The event was organised to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The island's farming industry was also represented

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The lap took about an hour-and-a-half to complete

