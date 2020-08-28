Image caption Protestors lined up outside Douglas Courthouse

A protest calling for increased support for victims of sexual offences and stricter minimum sentences for offenders has been held on the Isle of Man.

About 60 people linked arms in a "circle of silence" on Deemsters Walk outside Douglas Courthouse.

Organiser Devon Watson said there needed to be a "general show cultural solidarity" with victims.

Home Affairs Minister Graham Cregeen said he was "listening to people".

The Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Bill, which will update the island's current laws passed in 1992, will be debated by the Legislative Council later this year.

Image caption Devon Watson said laws should be changed to allow more support for victims

Mr Watson said there was a need for a support centre for victims, intervention for those who were in danger of offending and harsher penalties for those convicted of offences.

He said the island's court "had been confined by inept legislation that does not give the judiciary or the police the capacity to tackle this issue strongly enough".

Mr Cregeen said while the proposed bill had been passed by the House of Keys, he was "more than happy to listen" to people's views.

"In the next week or so, I will be meeting with a number of people who have got some concerns," he added.

Newly elected MHK Paul Quine said the "dignified" protest was "sending the message out loud and clear that the law does need to be changed".

The new laws being progressed would "hopefully" address "all the issues that are quite legitimately raised", he added.

"The judiciary and the police do have their hands tied, they can only follow what's set in legislation and therefore the legislation has to be changed."

