Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The Ben-my-Chree was unable to make it's return sailing to Douglas on Friday morning

Damage to a ferry propeller has caused disruption to sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.

The Ben-my-Chree suffered the damage during its evening crossing from Douglas to Heysham on Thursday, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.

The firm said the extent of the repairs needed was unclear and services could be affected until at least Sunday.

Passengers have been transferred to the Manannan sailings between Douglas and Liverpool.

The damage is being assessed by divers in Heysham Port.

The back-up vessel MV Arrow will be brought in to operate freight services, a company spokesman said.

