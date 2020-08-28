Image caption Returning officer James Quinn (centre) announced the results of the ballot

Two new House of Keys members (MHKs) have been elected following a by-election in the Isle of Man's capital.

Business owner Claire Christian and commercial pilot Paul Quine, both independents, won the Douglas South constituency seats on Thursday.

Ten candidates contested the election, which was triggered by the resignation of Kate Costain in July and the death of Bill Malarkey in February.

The pair will hold the seats until the general election in September 2021.

Just under 1,800 of the constituency's 4,759 registered electors cast their votes - a turnout of almost 38%.

Mrs Christian, who topped the poll with 930 votes, said she was "totally overwhelmed" by the result.

She said her top priority would be protecting jobs and creating new opportunities to "get our economy going".

Image caption Paul Quine said his immediate priority would be addressing local issues in the constituency

In a close-run battle, Mr Quine took the second seat by just six votes after two recounts, securing 469 votes.

He said the process had been a "very humbling" experience, but it was "gratifying to actually attain the seat".

He said, as the term was only for a year he could not make "any promises for the grander stage" but would work to improve issues in the local area, including bus services.

A long-term priority would be securing "good and sustainable air links for the future" for the island, he added.

The new MHKs will now be sworn in at a special sitting of the House of Keys before taking part in their first parliamentary sitting in October.

Douglas South is one of 12 constituencies that make up the House of Keys, each of which has two MHKs.

Douglas South Anthony Allen Independent 264 Pamela Jane Birnie-Malarkey Independent 337 Claire Sarah Beverley Christian Independent 930 Ian James Clanton Independent 115 David Anthony Fowler Independent 139 Andrew Charles Richard Jessopp Isle of Man Green Party 342 Michael Derek Josem Liberal Vannin 463 Kevin Oliphant-Smith Independent 132 Lon Pinkerton Independent 84 Stephen Paul Quine Independent 469

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk