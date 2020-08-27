Image caption Staff at Douglas Snooker Bar went in to assess the damage

A snooker club has been damaged in a suspected arson attack on the Isle of Man.

The fire broke out in a room at the back of Douglas Snooker Bar around midnight after the venue had closed for the night.

Two engines from Douglas fire station attended the blaze on Ballaquayle Road at about 00:30 BST.

Nobody was injured and while the cause remains unknown, police have launched an investigation.

Isle of Man Constabulary said officers were also looking into potential links to a break-in at the same bar on Wednesday morning.

A bar spokesman said he hoped "most of the business" could be opened later on Thursday but the bar area would remain closed.

