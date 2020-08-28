Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption The service will take place at St George's Church in Douglas

Victims of the coronavirus pandemic on the Isle of Man will be remembered in a special service later.

Of the 336 confirmed cases of the virus on the island, 24 people died between 1 April and 15 May.

Family and friends of those who lost their lives will be invited to light a candle in memory of their loved ones during the ceremony in Douglas.

Friday marks 100 days since the last positive case of the virus was recorded in the Manx community.

Archdeacon Ven Andrew Brown will lead the all-faith service, which is open to the public, at St George's Church from 11:00 BST.

Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said he expected a "sombre" occasion.

"We should always remember those who have lost their lives and all those families who have been affected," he added.

The service will also laud the work of health care and other key workers during the pandemic.

Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption The Bishop of Sodor and Man, Rt Rev Peter Eagles, will deliver the sermon

Their efforts will also be marked on Saturday with a parade lap of the TT course.

Representatives of the emergency services will join delivery drivers and members of the public for a trip around the 37.73-mile circuit, which will set off from the grandstand at 15:00.

Friday, which is a one-off public holiday on the Isle of Man, marks the start of a four-day holiday period for most workers.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk