Image caption Douglas South currently has no representation in the island's parliament

Polling stations in Douglas South have opened for voting in a by-election to fill two vacant seats in the House of Keys.

Ten candidates are contesting the election, which was triggered by the resignation of Kate Costain in July and the death of Bill Malarkey in February.

Polling stations are at Pulrose Methodist Church, Anagh Coar Primary School and Scoill Vallajeelt.

The poll will be open for 12 hours, closing at 20:00 BST.

The successful candidates will hold the seats until the next general election in September 2021.

The candidates are Anthony Allen, Pamela Birney-Malarkey, Claire Christian, Ian Clanton, David Fowler, Andrew Jessopp, Michael Josem, Kevin Oliphant-Smith, Lon Pinkerton, and Stephen Quine.

Douglas South is one of 12 constituencies that make up the House of Keys, each of which has two MHKs.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk