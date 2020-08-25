Image copyright DOI Image caption Fallen trees have blocked roads, including at Westwood near Kirk Michael

Heavy rain and gale force winds brought by Storm Francis have caused travel disruption on the Isle of Man.

The A3 road has been closed between Kirk Michael and St John's after the Rhenass river burst its banks in the area of the Back Dub, near Glen Helen.

Mill Road in Peel and the A27 between the Round Table and Niarbyl have also been closed due to flooding.

Gusts brought down trees in several areas, including one which fell on a car parked on Leodest Road in Andreas.

The car was unoccupied at the time and no-one was injured.

Roads were also blocked at Tholt Y Will near Sulby, Balaspur in German and Westwood near Kirk Michael.

An amber weather warning, which has been in force since the early hours of the morning, will remain in place until early afternoon, with up to 2.7ins (70mm) of rain expected to fall on high ground during the period.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk