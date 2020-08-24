Image copyright PLPICS Image caption Ms Cowen (top left) was narrowly beaten in 2019, but regained her crown on Saturday

A former champion has regained her crown at the annual World Tin Bath Championships on the Isle of Man.

Erika Cowen took the top spot in the women's race on Saturday, a year after she was edged into second place for the first time in two decades.

Returning champion David Watts took the top spot in the men's race again, while the Connect 2 Accounting team triumphed in the snake races.

Hundreds turned out to watch the races, which were held in Castletown Harbour.

Image copyright Boris Kitching Image caption Ms Cowen (left) took the women's title for the 21st time

Image copyright Boris Kitching Image caption David Watts once again took the title in the men's race

The event saw about 60 solo competitors take to the water, with entrants paddling the 350-yard (400m) course in a wide variety of decorated tin baths.

About 170 people also took part in the snake race challenge, which sees teams of six work together to navigate the course.

Organised by the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society (CADS), the event raised £5,800 for local charities.

Thanking the crowd of about 2,500 spectators for their support, CADS' Boris Kitching said it had been a "whole town effort".

"The town was absolutely packed and everybody had big smiles," he said.

The championships, which were first started in 1971, will celebrate their 50th year in 2021.

Image copyright PLPICS Image caption Twenty-nine teams took part in the snake races

Image copyright PLPICS Image caption David Kelly took the title of best turned out boat for his tribute to the NHS

Image copyright PLPICS Image caption Many took to the water in fancy dress

Image copyright PLPICS Image caption Some struggled to stay afloat during the contest

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk