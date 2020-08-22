Image caption Residents who leave the island are required to self-isolate for 14 days on return

A man who went "out and about" when he should have been in quarantine after returning to the Isle of Man from the UK has been jailed.

Alistair McCormick, of South Quay in Douglas, admitted visiting a branch of a bank in Douglas on 21 August.

Under the island's Covid-19 rules, travellers returning to the Isle of Man are required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The 64-year-old was jailed for four weeks.

The court heard McCormick had spent about 20 minutes in the bank after a cash machine retained his bank card.

He was reported to police after he told a member of staff in the branch he had returned to the island about 10 days ago, having spent two weeks in the UK.

On the same day, he visited an electronics store in Braddan, telling staff his mobile phone had recently been stolen while he was visiting Edinburgh, the hearing at Douglas Courthouse was told.

'Only appropriate sentence'

When arrested by police, the company director accepted he had been "out and about" on the island when he should have been self-isolating, but offered no excuse for his actions.

The island's border reopened to residents on 20 July and government figures show more than 2,500 people returned during the following month.

Anyone who breaches the self-isolation rules could face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison.

Sentencing McCormick, Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith said he had ignored rules that were "put in place to protect people" and imprisonment was the "only appropriate" penalty.

McCormick's defence had argued for a fine to be imposed, insisting he deeply regretted his actions and the worry they had caused to staff at the bank and shop.

