Image caption The Isle of Man border is currently closed to non-residents

Almost two thirds of Manx people are unlikely to holiday on the Isle of Man despite Covid-19 border restrictions, a survey has suggested.

A government poll found just 32% of residents believed they were likely to plan a so-called staycation.

The Department for Enterprise, which looks after tourism, had encouraged the public to holiday on the island to help businesses survive during the pandemic.

The BBC has contacted the government to respond to the figures.

The Manx border remains closed to non-residents and anyone returning to the island must self-isolate for 14 days, unless travelling from Guernsey.

The survey was conducted between 9 and 15 July, a month after the Isle of Man had declared "local elimination" of coronavirus and scrapped social distancing measures.

However, it was before the island's border reopened to residents on 20 July.

'Making ends meet'

Meanwhile, about 23% of respondents said they felt they were worse off financially since restrictions had been lifted, while 59% remained the same and 10% said their situation had improved.

Some 39% of people said they were "just managing to make ends meet", 10% were accruing debt and 22% had been using savings to get by.

A survey of businesses during the same period found 4% had permanently closed during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

About 68% of firms said they expected to survive while 2% believed they would cease trading if government support stopped.

Just over 40% of the businesses said the island's border closure had not affected their ability to generate cash, but 100% of tourism firms said the restriction had been "highly negative".

