Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Morning sailings and their afternoon return journeys have been cancelled

Gales brought by Storm Ellen have led to the cancellation of ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and England.

Morning and afternoon services on the Douglas-Heysham and Douglas-Liverpool routes have been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.

Douglas Promenade was closed overnight after coastal overtopping dumped debris on the road and blew over fencing in place around road works.

Further flooding is expected around high tide at about 13:50 BST.

Ronaldsway Met Office said heavy rain and gusts of up to 90km (55mph) were expected throughout the morning, which could "lead to damage to anything not tied down, such as garden furniture".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk