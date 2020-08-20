Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair already operates flights from the island to Liverpool and Manchester

Scottish airline Loganair has announced it will take over full operation of a service between the Isle of Man and London City.

The carrier has run the route on behalf of BA Cityflyer, a British Airways subsidiary, since 2018.

BA has previously said the route was no longer commercially viable and is due to axe it next month.

Loganair chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said the airline was "stepping in to ensure this vital link continues".

BA had been due to operate the route until 12 September but Loganair will take over full operations on 1 September on an "interim basis".

BA and its owner IAG has suffered large financial losses due to a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and announced in April that it would cut up to 12,000 jobs.

A Loganair spokesman said that tickets bought for any services next month will not be carried over and any passengers scheduled to fly in September will need to purchase another seat and seek a refund from British Airways.

Flights would be operated on an "interim basis" - tickets are currently available until 31 October - but the airline would be "delighted" to do it for the longer term, he added.

Loganair will maintain the current reduced schedule to London City with six daily flights each week, and no service on Saturday.

The airline also has services from the Isle of Man to Liverpool and Manchester, which it began in March following the collapse of Flybe.

