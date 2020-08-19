Image copyright King William's College Image caption Pupils will quarantine in 'bubbles' of up to seven before the start of term on 10 September

International students at a Manx school will be allowed to return to the island ahead of the new academic year despite the Covid-19 border restrictions.

A total of 39 King William's College pupils will arrive next week to begin a 14-day quarantine before term starts.

Deputy head teacher Stuart Corrie said measures were in place to "reduce the risk if someone does become ill".

Director of Public Health Henrietta Ewart said she was "happy the college is fulfilling all of its requirements".

King William's College in Castletown is the only school on the Isle of Man to accept boarders, who make up about 20% of its students.

The Isle of Man border is closed to non-residents but the pupils, who will be travelling from across Europe, China and Hong Kong, through the UK, have been given permission by the Manx government to return.

Students will stay in "manageable bubbles" of up to seven in the facility's boarding accommodation and will be allowed outside for exercise in an isolated area of its 45-acre grounds, Mr Corrie said.

Mental health charity Isle Listen had also offered a "listening service" for the children during the quarantine period, he added.

