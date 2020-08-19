Image copyright Google Image caption The new 40mph 'buffer zone' will be brought in at the southern approach to the village

A new speed "buffer zone" will be introduced outside a Manx village after nearly two thirds of drivers were found to be breaking the limit.

The 40mph limit will apply on the southern approach to St Marks. Within the village the limit is 30mph.

A government spokesman said the changes had been made as a result of requests from local residents.

Jason Moorhouse MHK said it was "simply one step in the movement towards improved safety in the village".

Malew Commissioners chairman Nigel Bazley said that while he was "grateful that any measures are being undertaken", he would have liked a 20mph limit within the village.

Most of the A26, which passes through St Marks, is derestricted and the gradual decrease in the speed limit would encourage motorists to slow down on the approach, said a government spokesman.

Plans to implement similar measures to the north of the village were being "actively considered", he added.

A weeklong study between 29 June and 7 July recorded more than 12,600 vehicles passing through the area at an average of 35mph, while more than 1,200 were 20mph over the limit

The work to amend the speed limits will take place between 31 August and 4 September.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk