Image caption Returning residents are required to self-isolate for 14 days

A man who went to the pub twice when he should have been in quarantine after returning from abroad has been jailed.

Paul Dowd, of Demesne Road, Douglas admitted visiting shop and a pub in Douglas on 7 August, and a different pub in Onchan the following day.

Under the island's Covid-19 rules, travellers returning to the Isle of Man are required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The 64-year-old was sentenced to six weeks in jail at Douglas Courthouse.

The island, which reported its last positive coronavirus case on 20 May, is currently considered free of the disease.

After arriving back on the island, Dowd had agreed to remain at an address in Douglas between 1 and 15 August.

He was sentenced to two weeks in prison for the first offence and a further four for the second.

Urging people to report those who fail to self-isolate, a police spokesman said "following the rules is the best defence we have against the Covid virus".

The island's border reopened to residents on 20 July and government figures show more than 2500 people returned during the following month.

Anyone who breaches the self-isolation rules could face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison.

