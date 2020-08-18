Image copyright Google Image caption The slipway is situated on Derbyhaven beach near Ronaldsway Airport

A new slipway for the lifeboat supporting the Isle of Man's airport is to be built in a nearby bird sanctuary, the Manx government has said.

The £55,000 scheme on Derbyhaven beach will replace the current structure, which has "reached the end of its useable life", a spokesman said.

He added that the ramp was "essential" in case a plane landed at sea.

Manx Wildlife Trust's Lara Howe said the charity was "happy" with the plans, which had been timed to avoid nesting.

Ronaldsway Airport, near Castletown, is situated on the island's east coast and bordered by sea on two sides.

Derbyhaven beach, which is also an area of special scientific interest, provides feeding and roosting habitat for migrating and breeding birds.

Ms Howe said by August, she would have "expected everything to fledge" and a recent survey had not revealed any nesting birds in the area.

She added that the trust would continue to monitor the works to "ensure the features of the area are protected".

Work on the project is expected to be completed by the end of September, the government spokesman said.

He added that the existing structure would be demolished and the "habitat restored to shingle beach".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk