Image copyright CURRAGHS WILDLIFE PARK Image caption Keepers at the park said it was "very exciting" to see the cubs arrive

Two endangered red panda cubs have been born at a wildlife park on the Isle of Man.

The pair are the first to be born on the island as part of a European breeding programme.

The mammals, one female and the other male, were fathered by Kush, who was recaptured in January after escaping from his enclosure for a second time.

Curraghs Wildlife Park general manager Kathleen Graham said park staff were "thrilled".

Image copyright CURRAGHS WILDLIFE PARK Image caption Red panda cubs have thick grey fur when they are born

The number of red pandas in the wild has declined by 40% over the past 50 years and the species is classed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Native to Asia, they grow slightly larger than domestic cats and can live up to 14 years in captivity.

The cubs will stay in a nesting box with their mother for the first three months of their lives.

Mrs Graham said: "During their first days they have received their mother's undivided attention.

"We all know Kush has an adventurous spirit but we are all thrilled that he is now a father."

Image copyright CURRAGHS WILDLIFE PARK Image caption The cubs were fathered by Kush, who has twice escaped from the park

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk