Local authorities have been asked by the Manx government to fill vacancies after elections were postponed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Elections for the 21 authorities had been scheduled for 23 April but were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said the principal of the "democratic right to representation" was important.

Douglas' council leader David Christian said it was "ludicrous" to hold by-elections for an eight-month tenure.

"It is a complete and utter waste of ratepayer's money," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Several local authorities on the island have vacancies due to the resignations in recent months.

Douglas Borough Council has advertised its two vacancies but the number of councillors is due to drop from 18 to 12 at the election.

Under regulations, authorities must fill an empty place unless it is vacated within six months of a forthcoming election.

The Department of Infrastructure, which oversees local government, sent a letter to authorities last week asking them to make up their numbers as soon as is "reasonably practicable".

Mr Baker said the letters were sent to provide guidance as to what authorities "ought to do" but that it was up to the bodies to "make the decisions".

A spokesman for Malew Commissioners, which has two vacancies, said a by-election would "not be value for money for the ratepayers".

"The board remains quorate and therefore is able to fully function," he added.

The recently merged Rushen and Arbory authority also has a seat to fill but is set to cut the numbers on its board from 10 to six for the election.

Chair Jane Glover said residents felt it was "illogical" to put "somebody in post for such a short period at a cost to them".

