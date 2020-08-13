Image copyright Google Image caption The six-week trial will begin on 21 August

The pedestrianisation of part of North Quay in Douglas "could not have come at a worse time" but it should be "given a chance", the council leader has said.

A portion of the area will be closed to traffic between 17:30 and 23:00 BST for a six-week period from 21 August.

Douglas Borough Council's David Christian said the roadworks in the area were a concern but it had been done with the "best of intentions".

"It is a trial period and we should give it a chance," he added.

The six-week test will see the stretch between Queen Street and Market Hill shut to vehicle access.

Lawrie Hooper MHK said providing space for additional outside seating would help businesses to "boost their bottom line".

Mr Christian told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the closure was "there to try and assist businesses and get people down to this end of town."

The success of the project would be decided by members of the public who would "speak for themselves", he said.

A plan to close a larger section of the quayside from 11:00 was rejected at a meeting last month after just 5% of businesses supported it.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk