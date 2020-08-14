Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Daley Mathison died in a crash during the Superbike race

An Isle of Man TT racer died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into trees, an inquest heard.

Daley Mathison, from Stockton-on-Tees, suffered fatal injuries in the crash during the competition's opening race on 3 June 2019.

The 27-year-old's BMW S100RR struck trees before bursting into flames between Ashlar Drive and the Snugborough Trading Estate in Braddan.

Marshals used cement dust to put out the fire as there was no extinguisher.

The inquest heard racers can reach speeds of up to 140 mph (225 kmph) on that particular stretch.

There was no medical kit at the marshalling point, although both were available nearby.

It has since been decided extinguishers and medical equipment should be made available at Ashlar Drive in future.

Image caption The racer was a regular competitor on the island

Coroner Jayne Hughes said it was "shocking" that marshals had to resort to using cement dust to put out the blaze, although she noted the racer did not die due to the fire.

She recommended fire extinguishers and signs outlining where the nearest equipment was should be made available at marshalling points in future.

The Department for Enterprise and Auto Cycle Union should "resolve any cost", she added.

The court heard Mr Mathison appeared to have lost control after exiting Braddan Bridge and was "far off the racing line" shortly before the crash on the third lap of the Superbike race.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, coroner Jayne Hughes said she was satisfied a vehicle examiner had found no mechanical fault with the motorcycle.

The racer's death was a "tragic consequence" of his decision to take part in the race and even the "most experienced" competitors could lose control, she added.

Mrs Hughes passed on her condolences to Mr Mathison's wife and family who took part in the hearing via video link.

At the time of his death the racer was described by colleagues as a "bright star" who was "taken too soon".

He had started 19 TT races and achieved three podium finishes.

