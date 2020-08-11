Image copyright Google Image caption A section of the quayside will be closed to traffic for a trial period until the end of September

Part of North Quay in Douglas will be made traffic-free in the evenings so pubs and restaurants can serve more customers outside, the government said.

The stretch between Queen Street and Market Hill will be closed from 17:30 to 23:00 BST every day for six weeks.

Lawrie Hooper MHK said allowing more space for outdoor seating would help businesses "boost their bottom-line".

The trial will run from 21 August. Plans to close a larger section of the quayside from 11:00 have been scrapped.

Only 5% of local businesses supported the longer closure at a public meeting last month.

Mr Hooper said businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors had been "most heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic".

The trial will allow the government to "measure the positive impact that creating more outdoor space could have on the island's outdoor dining culture", he added.

Disabled parking spaces in the area will be relocated during the period.

