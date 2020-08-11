Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Clive McNeil was a presenter at Manx Radio

An inquest has been opened into the death of a motorsport commentator and DJ who crashed his motorbike while riding on the Isle of Man's TT course.

Clive McNeil, 67 and from Onchan, died after hitting an embankment near a spectator grandstand at Hillberry Corner at about 05:00 BST on 31 July.

Coroner Jayne Hughes said Mr McNeil, who was born in Kent, suffered "multiple injuries" in the crash.

Investigations into what happened were continuing, she added.

Police previously said no other vehicles were involved.

Adjourning the inquest at Douglas Courthouse on Friday, Mrs Hughes passed her condolences on to Mr McNeil's family.

Mr McNeil, who was an administrator, worked for Eurosport, Channel 4 and Manx Radio during his career.

Image caption Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash near Hillberry Corner

