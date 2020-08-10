Image copyright @tweetbeatiom Image caption Water burst through a hole in the wall that was being used to access the river

Government support for those affected by major flooding on the Isle of Man last year has been described by an MHK as "chicken feed".

Several homes in Laxey were left under 6ft (1.8m) of water on 1 October when the river burst its banks.

Garff MHK Martyn Perkins said residents had received "very little" aid other than a £500 grant and some were still unable to return to their homes.

The BBC has contacted the Manx government for a response.

More than 60 properties were damaged during the flooding after water spilled through a hole in the river wall which was being used as an access point for works.

A further section was later breached due to a build-up of pressure caused by debris lodged in the river.

Image copyright DOUGLAS COASTGUARDS Image caption More than 60 properties were damaged

Following the incident, the government offered grants of £500 to those who had been affected, while a flood fund set up by a local commissioner issued several small grants.

Mr Perkins said "when you've lost your house" the money on offer was "chicken feed really".

In addition to repairing the damage caused by the floods, Mr Perkins said many residents were struggling to secure affordable home insurance.

"Some people are being quoted a £10,000 excess", he continued.

In June, Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan told Tynwald his department was in discussions with the UK government about including the island in the national flood reinsurance scheme.

Under the scheme, the excess on any home insurance policy is limited to £250.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk