Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption The concert will bring together musicians from six brands bands at the Villa Marina

About 120 musicians will perform in a huge brass band concert organised to thank the work done by Manx healthcare staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of six brass bands from across the island will join forces for the event at the Villa Marina on Sunday.

Organiser Chris Weldon said the concert would be "a chance to say 'thank you' to all those workers who've got us through these difficult times".

Money raised will be donated to the Friends of Noble's Hospital.

The bands taking part are Castletown Metropolitan Silver, Douglas Town, Manx Concert Brass, Manx Youth, Onchan Silver, Rushen Silver and Ramsey Town.

Mr Weldon said: "The lockdown period was hard for everyone - it restricted everything we all do - so this is a great chance for the community to come together."

The island has had no new positive cases of Covid-19 since 20 May.

