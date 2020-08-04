Image copyright Google Image caption Gary Skelding, 56, died while working at King William's College

A construction worker has died after falling from scaffolding on the Isle of Man.

The 56-year-old man fell during work at King William's College in Castletown at 08:45 BST, police said.

Building company SCS confirmed "with deep sadness" that employee Gary Skelding had died.

Police on the island have opened an investigation into the incident but said it was not being treating as suspicious.

No other people were involved or injured, Isle of Man Constabulary added.

The island's Health and Safety Executive will also be involved in the investigation.

A spokesman for SCS said staff were "completely devastated" and the company was working with authorities "to find the root cause of the incident,".

A spokesman for King William's College said the school was "devastated by the news of today's tragic accident" and "our thoughts and sympathies are very much with Mr Skelding's family".

