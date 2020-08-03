Image caption More than 101mm of rain fell during July on the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man experienced its wettest July since 1987.

About 101mm of rainfall was recorded during the month - nearly 80% above the July average, Ronaldsway Met Office said. Two days each saw 20mm fall.

It also proved to be the coolest July in eight years, with temperatures climbing above 20C only once.

July came in stark contrast to spring, which was the driest since 1984 and the sunniest on record.

Met Office spokesman Neil Young said an area of low pressure to the west of the Isle of Man was to blame for the cold and wet July.

The unsettled conditions had lingered because "the jet stream isn't moving very quickly", he added.

June also saw above-average rainfall, which allowed authorities to lift a month-long hosepipe ban that had been implemented after the dry spring.

Mr Young said that while the Manx weather would improve by the end of the week, "we won't see the high 20s that we see in headlines from southern England".

