Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption The broadcaster also worked for the British Forces Broadcasting Service in Hong Kong

A motorsport commentator and DJ who died in a crash on the Isle of Man TT course will "never be forgotten", a fellow broadcaster has said.

Clive McNeil's motorbike crashed into an embankment at the bottom of Hillberry Corner on Friday morning.

The 67-year-old worked for Eurosport, Channel 4 and Manx Radio in his career.

Manx Radio presenter Marc Tyley said his "wonderful true friend" had had a "lust for life, both on-air and in everything he did".

McNeil took up broadcasting after working for the Royal Air Force in the 1970s.

'A lovely guy'

Before joined Eurosport in 1996 to commentate on events such as Le Mans, MotoGP and the World Motorcycling Endurance series, he worked for the British Forces Broadcasting Service in Hong Kong and New Zealand's Coromandel FM.

His varied career also saw him provide commentary for Channel 4's motorsport coverage and work for Capital Radio UAE in Abu Dhabi.

Image copyright Marc Tyley Image caption Mrc Tyley (right) said Clive McNeil (left) had been a "wonderful true friend"

After moving to the Isle of Man in 2014, joined Manx Radio in 2016 as stand-in presenter on the Late Show and as a commentator.

Fellow commentator Greg Haines said McNeil was "a lovely guy and a voice of bike racing", while motorsport journalist Simon Patterson said he had had "many fun times" with him in "the Eurosport commentary box".

A spokesman for Manx Radio said staff members were "deeply saddened" by the 67-year-old's death.

He added that McNeil had had an "enormous passion for so many different genres of music... and his sense of fun and boundless energy will be sorely missed".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk