Image caption Currently returning residents must self-isolate for 14 days

A seven-day isolation period for those who pay for a coronavirus test could be introduced for residents returning to the Isle of Man in September, the chief minister has said.

Currently everyone who returns must self-isolate for 14-days.

Under the proposed change, new arrivals who test negative after isolating for a week could return to work.

Howard Quayle said the idea would be reviewed at the end of August once "testing capacity" had been increased.

A survey of businesses by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce showed 82% would be willing to pay for employees to be tested in order to speed up their return to work.

Although 80% of firms said the current isolation period discouraged business travel, only 35% thought a seven-day isolation period would encourage more.

'No rash decisions'

Chamber president Caren Pegg said the proposed new regime "could very much assist businesses and individuals", although any risks should be "properly considered".

"When you've got two issues as important as health and economy to pitch against each other no rash decisions should be taken," Ms Pegg said.

Mr Quayle said the proposals could see returning residents who test negative after seven days of isolation "go into work and move around the island".

They would not, however, be permitted to go to places where there was "a build-up of people" such as restaurants, cinemas and theatres, he said.

Those who chose not to pay for a test after seven days would still be required to isolate for the mandatory 14 days.

And the new regime would only be introduced if the UK infection rate continued to slow and it was "safe to do so", Mr Quayle added.

The island's border was closed to almost everyone on 27 March but reopened to residents on 20 July.

