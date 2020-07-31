Image caption The crash happened at the bottom of Hillberry Corner in Onchan

A motorcyclist has died after crashing near a spectator grandstand on the Isle of Man's TT course.

The man crashed at the bottom of Hillberry Corner in Onchan, near the junction with Ballacottier Road on the A18 at about 05:00 BST, police said.

Isle of Man Constabulary said no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for several hours while forensic investigations took place but later reopened, a force spokesman said.

