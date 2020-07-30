Image copyright PA Media Image caption Under the proposals, only those over-75s on income support would qualify for concessions

About 5,000 households on the Isle of Man would no longer be eligible for a free TV licence under proposals being put forward by the BBC.

Plans to restrict concessions to only those over the age of 75 who are on low incomes have been outlined in a public consultation document.

Universally-free licences will be abolished for most in the older age group in the UK from 1 August.

The six-week consultation for the Isle of Man runs until 10 September.

Separate consultations have also been launched in Jersey and Guernsey.

In its consultation document, the BBC stressed the proposal was "the BBC Board's initial thinking" and "no final decision has been taken".

'Relevant views'

The corporation is proposing that only those on the island who receive the income support benefit will be exempt from the £157.50 charge from next year.

Under the proposals, about 580 Manx households would still be eligible to receive a free TV licence, at a cost of about £93,000 per year to the BBC.

Any future concessions for those who no longer qualify "would be a decision for the Isle of Man Government to put in place and fund", the document said.

The BBC "welcomes any relevant views and evidence that may assist it with its decision making", it added.

Any changes would be brought into force from 1 January 2021.