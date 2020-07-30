Image copyright Google Image caption More than 8,000 vehicles were found breaking the speed limit in St Marks

People on the Isle of Man have been urged to slow down after a study found more than 8,000 vehicles breaking the speed limit in a small village.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said there was a "culture" of speeding on the island and limits must be followed.

A government study in St Marks earlier this month recorded 64% of vehicles breaking the village's 30mph limit.

More than 1,200 were 20mph over the limit, while one vehicle clocked 90mph, the study found.

Mr Baker said the speeds were "inappropriate" and there was "no cause for driving through the centre of a village like that".

Community inspector Paul Kemp said police "treat the issue of speeding extremely seriously" and would work with the local authority to review the current measures in place.

Between 29 June and 7 July, more than 12,600 vehicles were recorded in the village - 76.6% of vehicles travelling eastbound broke the limit while the figure for westbound traffic was 47.9%. An average speed of 35mph was recorded.

A spokesman for Malew Commissioners, which looks after St Marks, said "the island's unique view on speed limits has value" but "where speed limits are in force then they should be adhered to".

Under the road safety strategy, which was approved by Tynwald in January 2019, the government aims to reduce instances of speeding through education and enforcement.

Mr Baker said speeding was not solely about limits but it was a "cultural issue" and the community had to "embrace it as an issue".

A meeting between the police, commissioners and local MHK Jason Moorhouse is scheduled for 12 August to discuss the issue.

