Image copyright FC ISLE OF MAN Image caption FC Isle of Man's training has begun to focus on the team's forthcoming inaugural clash

FC Isle of Man's first ever football match will be a "special moment" for the team's supporters, the club's sporting director has said.

The newly-formed team will take on Guernsey FC at the Bowl in Douglas on 15 August.

Paul Jones said the friendly will be "the final step taking an idea to reality" after the opening of an air bridge between the two islands.

The team was given a place in the North West Counties League Division One.

Mr Jones said: "The club have hit quite a few milestones over the last few weeks and none are bigger than our very first game."

Image copyright Fran Torode Image caption Guernsey FC was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC Director Nick Legg said the team was "honoured" to be invited to take part in the team's inaugural game.

It has taken two years for the club to reach its goal of entering English football.

Several rules had to be amended to allow the team to become affiliated with the Isle of Man FA before an application to join the English league could be made.

Mr Jones said it was "fitting" the first match would be against Guernsey, which joined the English football pyramid in 2011, as it was "the club that inspired our journey".

Encouraging fans to support teams in the local league, he said the team was "owned by the community".

He added: "With the local Manx football season starting on that day we hope it can be a festival of football."

