Image caption Voters in Douglas South currently have no political representation in the island's parliament

Ten people will contest a by-election to fill two vacant seats in the House of Keys in August.

The election for the constituency of Douglas South was triggered by the resignation of Kate Costain earlier in July and the death of Bill Malarkey in February.

The poll will take place between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on 27 August.

The successful candidates will hold the seats until the next general election in September 2021.

The candidates are Anthony Allen, Pamela Birney-Malarkey, Claire Christian, Ian Clanton, David Fowler, Andrew Jessopp, Michael Josem, Kevin Oliphant-Smith, Lon Pinkerton, and Stephen Quine.

Douglas South is one of 12 constituencies that make up the House of Keys, each of which has two MHKs.

