Image caption Owners currently have to pay vehicle duty in an annual lump sum

A six-month vehicle tax will be introduced on the Isle of Man by the end of 2020, the infrastructure minister has said.

Currently, drivers of all vehicles on the island can only pay for vehicle duty for a full year.

Tim Baker said plans for a "full suite of online services for driver and vehicle licensing" would also be rolled out "later this year".

Under the changes, postal or telephone payments would be retained.

The minister added that while paper tax discs would be kept for the time being, the "routine" use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology meant they could be phased out in future "if that was seen to offer an overall benefit".

