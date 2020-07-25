Image copyright MNH Image caption The brooches will undergo conservation work before being put on display

Two "significant" Viking brooches found by metal detectorists on the Isle of Man have been declared treasure.

The 10cm-long highly decorated bronze oval brooches, which date from the start of the 10th Century, were found on private land in December 2018.

The pieces were the "first real artefact evidence" that Viking women visited the island, Manx National Heritage (MNH) said.

Other items found included a decorated glass bead and a bronze belt buckle.

MNH's curator of archaeology Allison Fox said the brooches were "absolutely typical of this period and of adult females".

"It was always a mystery why we hadn't found [such artefacts] on the Isle of Man, so that's why these two brooches are so significant."

She added that the finds gives a "more-rounded picture" of the Viking period on the Isle of Man.

Image copyright MNH Image caption A decorated glass bead, thought to be from Ireland, was also found

Following the discovery, a small archaeological excavation of the site was carried out with the support of the landowner, although no evidence of human remains was found.

The items have now been sent to York Archaeological Trust for conservation and will be put on display at the Manx Museum when they return.

Finds of archaeological interest must be reported to MNH and items of precious metal that are more than 300 years old are the subject of a legal ruling by a coroner.

If declared treasure, items belong to the Crown and are held in trust by MNH, while the finder is rewarded.