Image copyright Google Image caption Summerhill Road has been closed from it's junction with Douglas Promenade

Commuters in parts of the Isle of Man will be offered free bus travel to ease congestion caused by the Douglas Promenade revamp works, the infrastructure minister has said.

The service will be available to people in Onchan, Baldrine and Laxey.

It follows concerns over traffic in Onchan following the closure of several roads leading to the promenade, which is currently one-way.

Tim Baker said it was a "pragmatic decision" to deal with the hold-ups.

Bus travel cards pre-loaded with 18 journeys valid for peak-time use will issued to those who apply.

The cards will be active between 27 July and 4 September.

Image copyright Bus Vannin Image caption People in Onchan, Baldrine and Laxey are being offered 18 free bus journeys

The majority of Douglas Promenade is open to northbound traffic only and the work has recently seen Summerhill Road closed for eight weeks.

Onchan MHK Julie Edge said there had been a "complete lack of consultation with the people of the island" over the acceleration of the promenade works.

Mr Baker said: "The issue that's been articulated is that there are traffic issues in Onchan.

"One of the sensible things that we can do is try and get more people on buses."

He added that free bus travel for people living further along the eastern coast of the island - including Maughold and Ramsey - would be considered once the department had assessed the current initiative.

