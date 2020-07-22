Image caption Margaret Reilly booked her trip to Guernsey as soon as she heard about the air bridge

Air passengers going to and from the Isle of Man for the first time since the end of lockdown have said they were "excited" to be flying freely again.

Air travel started up again earlier as a result of an "air bridge" agreement between the island and Guernsey.

About 100 people were on the first arrival, which landed two hours late.

Passenger Margaret Reilly, who was leaving for the Channel Island, said she booked her trip "in less than five minutes when this air bridge came up".

"When I go on holiday it's nearly always to an island somewhere," she added.

Image caption Katie Blampied said she was looking forward to "taking it easy" on the Isle of Man

Tourism ground to a halt in March when the Isle of Man's border was closed to non-residents to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

With both islands now coronavirus-free, visitors using the route do not have to self-isolate.

Visit Isle of Man's Angela Byrne said the connection will provide "an additional lifeline" for Manx tourism, as the visitors would give "a much needed boost" to businesses.

Deputy Joe Mooney from the States of Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development said anything that could boost the territory's tourism economy was "very important".

Image caption Laura Stewart (right) and her mother Pauline planned to do some climbing on Guernsey

Many of those arriving at Ronaldsway Airport were set on doing the usual holiday activities.

Katie Blampied said she was looking forward to "having a look around, having some suppers out and taking it easy", while Michael Pitcher said he had "a few things in mind" to do, adding: "I'm told the Isle of Man is famous for its kippers."

Laura Stewart, who travelled in the opposite direction, said she was "very excited" to be able to have "a little escape" to Guernsey.

