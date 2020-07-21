Image caption Charges could be levied for any treatment received by visitors to both islands

The Manx health minister has reminded residents to get travel insurance before using a new air bridge or face "considerable" medical bills.

Travellers who use the route to Guernsey, which opens on Wednesday, could be charged for everything from ambulance use to hospital food without the right cover, David Ashford said.

There is no reciprocal health agreement between the two territories.

Visitors travelling in the opposite direction will need similar insurance.

Mr Ashford said while people should "enjoy the opportunity for travel" the air bridge provides, it was vital that travellers "check, renew or upgrade their travel insurance policies" to cover medical treatment, including repatriation.

"Falling ill or being injured abroad can be an expensive business," he added.

There are exemptions from charges for medical treatment for certain infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

Both islands are currently coronavirus-free.

