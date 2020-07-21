Image caption Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan outlined the budget update in Tynwald on Tuesday

A £100m fund has been set aside to help the Isle of Man economy bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan has outlined an updated budget for 2020-21.

Mr Cannan said the pandemic had posed an "immediate credible and serious threat" to the island's economy.

It is estimated the shortfall in government income for the year will be between £120m and £190m.

Mr Cannan said the new fund would be earmarked to help businesses, "promote innovation" and create up to 1,000 retraining and employment opportunities.

It would be used to "invest in our people by expanding the opportunities for developing core skills", and create opportunities for "businesses to grow and develop", he said.

The government would "plant the seeds now that will bear fruit in 2021 and beyond", he added.

Although the cost of support packages for workers and businesses had been lower than expected so far, the pandemic had had a "material impact" on government finances, he added.