Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The vouchers are designed to be used to buy food at designated supermarkets

More than 2,000 children on the Isle of Man could receive free meals during the summer holidays, the education department has said.

Tynwald will be asked to back a voucher scheme to provide lunch for children eligible for free school meals.

The system was initially set up to replace meals served in schools during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Education Minister Alex Allinson said the extension would "help ease the financial pressure" on families.

"We understand that many families are facing an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer holidays, due to the global health emergency," he added.

A total of 2,040 children qualify for free meals on the island, and the extension of the scheme until 5 September would cost £140,000.

Under the proposals, fortnightly vouchers covering the cost of 10 meals would be given to eligible families during the six-week summer break.

Vouchers to the value of £23 would be paid for each primary school pupils, rising to £29 for those in secondary education.

The Department for Education, Sport and Culture said the one-off scheme would only be in place during summer 2020.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk