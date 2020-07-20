Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The interim report includes the results of 3,892 antibody tests

More than 2,500 people may have had coronavirus on the Isle of Man, according to the initial results of an antibody testing scheme.

The testing focussed on health care workers, blood donors and close contacts of those who were known to have had the virus.

The group also included some who had previously tested positive or negative.

A total of 336 people tested positive for the virus during the pandemic, with the last case recorded on 20 May.

The testing regime involves detecting the presence of antibodies effective against SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus responsible for the pandemic.

Of 5,000 antibody tests secured by the Manx government, a total of 3,892 had been carried out when the report was compiled.

The results so far estimate that between 1,680 and 2,520 of the island's population of 84,000 may have had Covid-19 to date - a maximum of 3%.

The results were "preliminary", the report said, and could be revised "once additional data checking and analysis have been conducted".

The figures did "not provide any conclusions" and the document was "a statement of the current results so far", it added.

The report recommended further and more detailed studies are conducted.

