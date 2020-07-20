Image caption Passenger ferry sailings between the island and the north west of England will increase on Friday

The Isle of Man's border has reopened to residents as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to be eased.

It marks the transition from level five to level four of the government's border plan to remove the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

All returning passengers will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said self-isolation was the island's "key defence against a fresh outbreak of Covid-19".

Those who break the rules face a fine of up £10,000 or three months in prison.

'Greater freedom'

Manx people who choose to travel must complete an online form to receive a Manx Entry Card featuring a unique number, which can then be used to create a Landing Permit that will allow them to return.

Mr Quayle said people could "enjoy greater freedom and continue to protect our most vulnerable people by acting responsibly".

Everyone planning to travel should "make sure you understand what is expected" and "follow the rules and prepare in advance for isolating" on return, he added.

The island's border was closed to almost everyone on 27 March as part of the measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk