The partial reopening of the Isle of Man heritage railways will bring a "degree of normality" to the summer season, the infrastructure minister has said.

The Isle of Man Steam Railway and the Manx Electric Railway will restart on 23 and 25 July.

The services are being run to coincide with an air bridge between the island and Guernsey.

Tim Baker said the railways would create a "holiday feel" for visitors.

The services, which started in March, were halted during the coronavirus lockdown.

Both railways will run on a reduced four-day weekly timetable.

Mr Baker said heritage transport played an "important and distinctive role" in the island's visitor economy and restarting the services would "bring a degree of normality to the 2020 summer period".

The Snaefell Mountain Railway will not run during 2020, the government said.

