An Isle of Man project aiming to help domestic abuse victims "rebuild their lives" will begin after receiving £1,800 of Manx Lottery funding.

The scheme is run by social enterprise Space 4 Action and hopes to help women move on from an abusive relationship through education.

Co-founder Tam Wedgwood said she looked forward to "making a real difference" in people's lives.

The lottery funds will go towards training resources and materials.

Space 4 Action was set up by Ms Wedgwood, a campaigner and domestic abuse survivor, and Jess Welch, a domestic abuse advisor.

Ms Wedgwood said the enterprise "wanted to take proactive action" as coronavirus lockdown measures had "exacerbated" the problem of domestic violence.

"During and after Covid-19, many people will need help and recovery support," she added.

The project involves a 12-week course, overseen by UK charity the Women's Liberation Collective, that aims to educate and support victims through discussions, activities and video presentations.

The Isle of Man constabulary reported a 21% rise in domestic abuse incidents between March and June compared to the same period last year, and charity Victim Support said its referrals had doubled since restrictions were eased.

Chair of the Manx Lottery Trust, Sarah Kelly said it had been "upsetting to hear about the rise in domestic violence" during lockdown and the trust was keen to help get the course "on its feet".

