Image caption Douglas South is the home of the island's parliament building

A by-election to fill two vacant seats in the House of Keys will take place next month.

The contest, which will elect two new representatives for Douglas South, will be held on 27 August.

The constituency was this week left with no political representation following the resignation of Kate Costain after nine years in the post.

Fellow MHK Bill Malarkey died in February this year.

Writs for the by-election were issued by Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney earlier.

Prospective candidates must submit their nomination papers between 22 and 29 July.

Douglas South is one of 12 constituencies that make up the House of Keys, each of which has two MHKs.

The successful candidates will hold the post until the next general election in September 2021.

