Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption Douglas South MHK Kate Beecroft has was first elected to the House of Keys in 2011

An MHK has criticised the power of the Isle of Man's top civil servants as she steps down from politics.

Kate Costain accused government chief executives of holding "more power than is rightfully theirs".

Resigning from her Douglas South seat for health reasons, Ms Costain said it was "now right that someone with more energy and vigour to bring to the post" be elected.

The government has been asked for a response.

The resignation leaves the constituency without political representation following the death of fellow MHK Bill Malarkey earlier this year.

'Significant contribution'

First elected to the House of Keys in 2011, Ms Costain successfully regained the seat at the 2016 general election, holding the position of health minister from October that year until January 2018.

When she resigned from that role, she claimed she had been threatened with being sacked by the chief minister.

In an open letter, she said that while she found "99% of civil servants" to be "excellent... well motivated and hard working", the chief secretary and his chief officers group "wield more power than is rightfully theirs".

She added that had created a system "that, in my opinion, is not allowing our Island to achieve what it is capable of".

President of Tynwald Steve Rodan said Ms Costain had been a "dedicated and energetic" politician and had made a "significant contribution".

"She will be remembered for her forensic questioning of ministers and her contribution to Tynwald debate will be much missed," he added.

Ms Costain has also stepped down as leader of the Liberal Vannin Party, a position she has held since 2014.

