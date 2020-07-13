Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of people seeking support for domestic abuse doubled in June

The number of domestic abuse incidents on the Isle of Man has risen by 21% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, police have said.

Between March and June the force dealt with 224 cases, up from 185 during the period in 2019.

The number of people referred to Victim Support Isle of Man since lockdown restrictions were eased had "doubled", the charity has said.

Restrictions on movement on the island were introduced on 27 March.

Under the rules, people were banned from leaving their homes other than for essential reasons or daily exercise in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

In April, Chief Constable Gary Roberts revealed there had been a 71% rise in incidents during the first two weeks of lockdown.

Many of the restrictions were eased at the end of that month and social distancing was ended on 15 June.

'More controlling'

Paula Gelling of Victim Support Isle of Man said during June the group had seen twice the amount of referrals that it would have ordinarily.

While people's lives had been curtailed during lockdown, people in abusive relationships had led "very much contained and very restricted lives" during the period, Ms Gelling said.

"Unfortunately that would mean that in a domestic abuse situation, if one person is more controlling and has more power over another, they would use and exert that power even more so," she added.

"As we're seeing relaxation happening, people are more readily able to talk about it and seek support."

A police spokesman said the force would continue to support victims of domestic abuse and investigate "when at all possible".

"We continue to work with partner agencies and the third sector in providing the best support and means of reporting domestic abuse," he added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk