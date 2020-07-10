Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A consultation over future provision for the over-75s will be held later this year

Television licences will remain free for people over the age of 75 on the Isle of Man "until the end of 2020", the BBC has confirmed.

Plans to abolish universally free licences for most in the older age group in the UK from 1 August were announced this week.

Short-term licences for those on the island would be sent out "in due course", a BBC spokesman said.

New arrangements would be in place from the start of 2021, he added.

Under changes announced in the UK on Thursday, only those who receive the Pension Credit benefit will be exempt from the £157.50 fee.

The island's social security benefits system differs from the UK, and discussions have been taking place over future arrangements for Manx residents.

Since April 2018, the BBC has contributed to a third of the cost of licences for over-75s, while the Isle of Man government pays the rest.

Consultation process

A TV Licensing spokesman said: "The BBC recently confirmed that it will provide free TV licences to Isle of Man residents who are aged over 75 until the end of 2020.

"Pensioners who are already aged 75 or over and have received a normal or short-term licence up to the end of May 2020 are assured that this has been extended to July 2020.

"A short-term licence running to the end of December 2020 will be automatically issued in due course. Island residents who turn 75 from the end of July can also apply for a free TV licence that will run until the end of the year.

"The BBC will carry out a consultation process later this year on the future provision that will apply for Isle of Man residents from the start of 2021."